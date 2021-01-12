Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 6,991 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 73,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

