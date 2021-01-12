Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 4,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

