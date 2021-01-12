Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 11,928 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. 107,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,242. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

