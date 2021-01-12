Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 944 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 3,456,611 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64.

