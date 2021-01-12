Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. 78,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

