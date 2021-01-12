Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

