Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Shares of Life Storage are scheduled to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.