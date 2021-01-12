Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

LMNR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $304.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

