Lisk Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Lisk has a total market cap of $158.79 million and $7.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008185 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,920,910 coins and its circulating supply is 126,911,621 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

