Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0089 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.26 million and $12,911.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.56 or 0.00490956 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.94 or 0.97001138 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,641,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.