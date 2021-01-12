Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Tops $93,553.13

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $93,553.13 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127,893.10 or 3.72499998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

