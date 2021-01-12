Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

