LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

