LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $805,607.67 and approximately $3,459.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051556 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002758 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013877 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,902 coins and its circulating supply is 51,880,126 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

