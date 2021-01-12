Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

