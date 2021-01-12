Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $506.55 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $516.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

