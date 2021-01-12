Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

