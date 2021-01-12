Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

Lundin Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. Lundin Energy has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.