MA Private Wealth Invests $222,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

