MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

