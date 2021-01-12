Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 2240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.