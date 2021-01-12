Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,067. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.