Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $216,649,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.81. The stock had a trading volume of 440,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $319.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.78.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.