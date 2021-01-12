Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

