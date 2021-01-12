Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 27168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

