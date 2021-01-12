Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) (TSE:MNR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) (TSE:MNR)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 40,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 119,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Mason Resources Corp. (MNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MNR)

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

