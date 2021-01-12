Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Hits $256,044.26

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $256,044.26 and $14,650.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,099.91 or 0.03106852 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

