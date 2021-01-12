Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 7th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 53.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.81. 196,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.68. The company has a market cap of $340.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.61.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

