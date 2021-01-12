Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.61.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.00. 188,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

