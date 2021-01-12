Matic Network Trading Up 1.7% This Week (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $129.35 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00330113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.97 or 0.03988459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

