Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.99

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Matson alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.