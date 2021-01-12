Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.99

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.
MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matson (NYSE:MATX)
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
