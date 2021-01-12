McAdam LLC Sells 16,679 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,893. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $71.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

