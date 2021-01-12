McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,181 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

