(MDNT) (OTCMKTS:MDNT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (MDNT) (OTCMKTS:MDNT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. (MDNT) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,549,800 shares changing hands.

(MDNT) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDNT)

Moon River Studios, Inc, formerly Medient Studios Inc, operates a film production facility. FONU2, Inc operates under the name Moon River Studios. Moon River Studios is a film studio, production and social commerce company. Moon River Studios is engaged in the development of an approximately 1,560 acre film studio complex in Effingham County, Georgia.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (MDNT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MDNT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.