Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.