MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

