MediShares (MDS) Price Up 13% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $3.06 million and $221,247.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

