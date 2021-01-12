MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,285. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

