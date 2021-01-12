MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,285. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
