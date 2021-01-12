Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.47. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

