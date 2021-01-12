Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $538,729.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001417 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

