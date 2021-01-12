Methode Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.