Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

