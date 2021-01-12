Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Midwest has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.