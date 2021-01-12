Minereum Trading Down 10.4% This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Minereum has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00041699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00371643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04347571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,097,802 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

