MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $529,014.55 and $1,288.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

