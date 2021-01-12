Mirrored Alibaba Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be purchased for $234.26 or 0.00677424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $2.98 million and $12,141.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 12,724 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.