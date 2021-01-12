Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for $513.84 or 0.01456434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $10,153.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00110832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00064888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00254262 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00061292 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 5,595 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

