Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $22.45.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.