Morgan Stanley Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

