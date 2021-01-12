Morgan Stanley Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $308.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.